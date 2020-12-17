CSRA organizations grateful for historic million dollar donations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gave historic donations to organizations that benefit the CSRA community.

Michael Firmin founded Golden Harvest Food Bank 38 years ago to help fight hunger in his community.

“The beginning was a lot of hope and very few resources,” Firmin said.

As the years have gone on, the resources have grown. But this week, they hit an all-time high.

Golden Harvest was one of 384 organizations across the country to receive money from Scott. Scott donated $9 million to Golden Harvest, the largest single donation in the organization’s history.

“It really was just a confirmation that not only locally, but national people are recognizing the work and the continued work that needs to be done on the front lines of hunger,” Executive director Amy Breitmann said.

She says they’ll use the money for food, visionary projects, and helping other community partners.

“We have 175 partner agencies that we work with. This is going to trickle down and funnel into every aspect of the 25 counties we serve. This is a community gift,” Breitmann said.

“It’s just a tremendous testimony again to the commitment of this entire community that has carried Golden Harvest in its arms and hearts all these years,” Firmin said.

Scott also donated $10 million to Goodwill of Augusta, the largest donation in the organization’s 45-year history.

“This is a phenomenal game changer to help us build capacity to help people have pathways out of poverty,” Jim Stiff, president of the CSRA Goodwill, said. “We’ll be growing our school of health services right behind me and then we’ll be adding a school of technology and business.”

Stiff says they’re hoping to start construction for these new schools in the summer and complete them in early 2022. He says donations like these normally come with provisions, but Scott is letting the organizations decide what to do with the money.

“She said, ‘I trust you to figure out where you need to invest it to lift up people in the best ways possible’,” Stiff said.

