Columbia County school chief search to continue

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District’s search for a new superintendent continues today.

The Board of Education will meet in a session at 4 p.m. to discuss the search.

Last week, we learned the county had narrowed it down to five top-tier candidates.

Current Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway announced in September that she would be retiring at the end of this school year.

