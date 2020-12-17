Advertisement

Columbia County school chief search to continue

Columbia County Board of Education
Columbia County Board of Education(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District’s search for a new superintendent continues today.

The Board of Education will meet in a session at 4 p.m. to discuss the search.

Last week, we learned the county had narrowed it down to five top-tier candidates.

Current Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway announced in September that she would be retiring at the end of this school year.

