Advertisement

Coca-Cola laying off 2,200 workers as it pares brands

The Coca-Cola Co. says it’s laying off 2,200 workers, or 17% of its global workforce, as part...
The Coca-Cola Co. says it’s laying off 2,200 workers, or 17% of its global workforce, as part of a larger restructuring aimed at paring down its brands.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Coca-Cola Co. said Thursday it’s laying off 2,200 workers, or 17% of its global workforce, as part of a larger restructuring aimed at paring down its business units and brands.

The Atlanta-based company said around half of the layoffs will occur in the U.S., where Coke employs around 10,400 people. Coke employed 86,200 people worldwide at the end of 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic has hammered Coke’s business, as sales at places like stadiums and movie theaters dried up due to lockdowns. Its revenue fell 9% to $8.7 billion in the July-September period.

The downturn forced the company to accelerate a restructuring that was already underway.

“We’ve been challenging legacy ways of doing business and the pandemic helped us realize we could be bolder in our efforts,” Coke Chairman and CEO James Quincey said during an earnings call in October.

Coke is reducing its brands by half to 200. It shed multiple slow-selling brands this year, including Tab, Zico coconut water, Diet Coke Fiesty Cherry and Odwalla juices.

The company said it will use the savings to invest in growing brands like Minute Maid and Simply juices and fund the launch of new products like Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Coca-Cola Energy and Aha sparkling water.

Coke is also reducing its business segments from 17 to nine.

It said the severance programs will cost between $350 million to $550 million.

The company began offering voluntary buyouts to employees in August. Coke wouldn’t disclose how many employees took those offers.

The layoffs won’t impact Coke’s bottlers, which are largely independent. Including bottlers, the company employs more than 700,000 people worldwide.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WRDW)
Giving gruesome details, family sues Augusta nursing home over death
Columbia County School District bus
Unloaded gun, magazine found at Columbia County school
Worker files lawsuit against Augusta Mall after October shooting
Crews work to repair a water main break early Dec. 17, 2020, in North Augusta.
North Augusta water customers face boil order until 6 a.m. Friday
Aiken County officials are currently on the scene of a fire on Beech Island.
Beech Island home is lost after blaze breaks out

Latest News

Golden Harvest, Goodwill get large donations from author
CSRA organizations grateful for historic million dollar donations
Golden Harvest, Goodwill get large donations from author
Golden Harvest, Goodwill get large donations from author
Teen hopes to save lives on the road
Greenbrier senior creates driver course following death of three teens
Teen hopes to save lives on the road
Teen hopes to save lives on the road
Actor and rapper Common in Augusta
Actor and rapper Common in Augusta