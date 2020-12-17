Coastal Carolina, Chadwell agree on extension through 2027

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina and football coach Jamey Chadwell have agreed to a contract extension through 2027. Financial terms of Chadwell’s new agreement were not disclosed.

Chadwell and No. 9 Coastal Carolina have a breakout undefeated season in just their fourth year in the Football Bowl Subdivision, with wins over two ranked teams including then No. 8 BYU earlier this month.

The Chants play No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette for the Sun Belt Conference championship on Saturday. Chadwell’s name had come up in coaching searches at Power Five schools, including the opening at South Carolina recently filled by Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.