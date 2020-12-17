Black PAC is hosting Voter Awareness Day in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The effort to turn out more voters continues today in Augusta.

The Black PAC is hosting Voter Awareness Day.

It’s an effort to encourage people to exercise their right to vote -- and the different ways they can do that -- as we get closer to the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs.

The event will start at 2 p.m. at Bethel AME Church. The “Get Out the Vote” rally will start at 2:30.

Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. and other city officials will be there.

Award-winning artist Common is also expected to join.

