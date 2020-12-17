Augusta crews battle structure fire at Ellis and Crawford Avenue
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire Department crews fought a structure fire Thursday morning.
The fire was reported at 7:46 a.m. at Ellis Street and Crawford Avenue, according to dispatchers.
A large pillar of gray smoke was visible rising high into the sky from the structure in a residential neighborhood of older wood-frame houses.
The smoke appeared to be coming from the rear of one of the homes.
