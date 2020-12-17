Advertisement

Augusta crews battle structure fire at Ellis and Crawford Avenue

A lot of smoke was coming from a structure fire in the morning of Dec. 17, 2020, at Ellis Street and Crawford Avenue in Augusta.
A lot of smoke was coming from a structure fire in the morning of Dec. 17, 2020, at Ellis Street and Crawford Avenue in Augusta.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire Department crews fought a structure fire Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at 7:46 a.m. at Ellis Street and Crawford Avenue, according to dispatchers.

A large pillar of gray smoke was visible rising high into the sky from the structure in a residential neighborhood of older wood-frame houses.

The smoke appeared to be coming from the rear of one of the homes.

Rudy Volkman sent News 12 this photo of smoke rising from the fire at Ellis Street and Crawford Avenue on Dec. 17, 2020.
Rudy Volkman sent News 12 this photo of smoke rising from the fire at Ellis Street and Crawford Avenue on Dec. 17, 2020.(WRDW)

