Augusta crews battle structure fire at Ellis and Crawford Avenue

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire Department crews fought a structure fire Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at 7:46 a.m. at Ellis Street and Crawford Avenue, according to dispatchers.

A large pillar of gray smoke was visible rising high into the sky from the structure in a residential neighborhood of older wood-frame houses.

The smoke appeared to be coming from the rear of one of the homes.

Rudy Volkman sent News 12 this photo of smoke rising from the fire at Ellis Street and Crawford Avenue on Dec. 17, 2020. (WRDW)

