AU Health to administer first doses of COVID-19 vaccine today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Joining the list of local hospitals that have received the new COVID-19 vaccine, Augusta University Health this afternoon will administer its first doses.

The first shots of the Pfizer brand COVID-19 vaccine to frontline caregivers.

News 12 will be there at 2 p.m. when the first shots are given and information is shared on plans for distributing the vaccine. Watch for coverage over the air and online at WRDW.com.

AU President Brooks A. Keel will speak, and then there will a simultaneous vaccination of 10 frontline caregivers representing various departments and professions.

Earlier this week, the vaccine also arrived at Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center, with a frontline health worker and veteran receiving the first does. Aiken Regional Medical Center has also received an allocation of doses.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.