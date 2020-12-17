Advertisement

ACC Showdown: ND’s Book, Clemson’s Lawrence on center stage

Clemson' Trevor Lawrence runs for a 17-yard touchdown past Virginia Tech's Brion Murray during...
Clemson' Trevor Lawrence runs for a 17-yard touchdown past Virginia Tech's Brion Murray during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)(Matt Gentry | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence gets his chance against Notre Dame’s Ian Book, something the Tigers’ junior missed when the teams met in November.

Lawrence was sidelined with COVID-19 then and watched Book rally the Fighting Irish to a 47-40, double-overtime victory. Now, the teams meet in the ACC championship game on Saturday and both quarterbacks are expected to play a major role in the outcome.

Lawrence has the highest winning percentage in college starter at 33-1. Book is second at 30-3. The two have been dominant in leading their teams to the brink of the College Football Playoff.

