ACC Showdown: ND’s Book, Clemson’s Lawrence on center stage

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence gets his chance against Notre Dame’s Ian Book, something the Tigers’ junior missed when the teams met in November.

Lawrence was sidelined with COVID-19 then and watched Book rally the Fighting Irish to a 47-40, double-overtime victory. Now, the teams meet in the ACC championship game on Saturday and both quarterbacks are expected to play a major role in the outcome.

Lawrence has the highest winning percentage in college starter at 33-1. Book is second at 30-3. The two have been dominant in leading their teams to the brink of the College Football Playoff.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.