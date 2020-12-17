Advertisement

$3M grant to help boost S.C. tourism economic recovery

Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach(WRDW)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism has been awarded a $3 million grant to support the state’s tourism recovery marketing plan.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration through the CARES Act.

“President Trump is working diligently every day to support our nation’s economy following the impacts of COVID-19 through the CARES Act,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “This investment will provide the resources that South Carolina’s tourism industry needs to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and, in turn, create a stronger and more resilient state economy for the future.”

The grant will be matched with $3 million in local funds, as well.

“This investment comes at a crucial time to help South Carolina’s and our nation’s economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “EDA is pleased to invest this CARES Act funding to support the state’s Tourism Recovery Marketing Plan, which will increase consumer engagement and help the recovery of visitation, visitor spending and other unprecedented challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.”

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WRDW)
Giving gruesome details, family sues Augusta nursing home over death
Worker files lawsuit against Augusta Mall after October shooting
Columbia County School District bus
Unloaded gun, magazine found at Columbia County school
Aiken County officials are currently on the scene of a fire on Beech Island.
Beech Island home is lost after blaze breaks out
Hunter Chase Powell
Burke County 12-year-old found after overnight search

Latest News

Edgefield County
‘Project Bugle’ promises 450 new jobs in Edgefield County
With all eyes on the COVID-19 vaccine coming, the federal moratorium on evictions expires on...
Local groups prepare for burst of evictions as moratorium ends Dec. 31
This November 2020 photo from Georgia Power shows the Vogtle Unit 3 shield building construction.
First nuclear shipment received for Plant Vogtle Unit 3
MAU Workforce Solutions
On-the-spot job offers planned at drive-thru hiring fair