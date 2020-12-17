$3M grant to help boost S.C. tourism economic recovery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism has been awarded a $3 million grant to support the state’s tourism recovery marketing plan.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration through the CARES Act.

“President Trump is working diligently every day to support our nation’s economy following the impacts of COVID-19 through the CARES Act,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “This investment will provide the resources that South Carolina’s tourism industry needs to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and, in turn, create a stronger and more resilient state economy for the future.”

The grant will be matched with $3 million in local funds, as well.

“This investment comes at a crucial time to help South Carolina’s and our nation’s economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “EDA is pleased to invest this CARES Act funding to support the state’s Tourism Recovery Marketing Plan, which will increase consumer engagement and help the recovery of visitation, visitor spending and other unprecedented challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.”

