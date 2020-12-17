Advertisement

25-year-old charged in connection with fatal Aiken nightclub shooting

Seventh Lounge in Aiken
Seventh Lounge in Aiken(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 25-year-old Saint Matthews man has been charged in connection with a nightclub shooting that killed one and injured 14 others back in November.

Dustin Robert Williamson stands charged with murder, 10 counts of attempted murder, and one count of weapons possession.

Williamson was arrested back on Nov. 30 by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and has been held at the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center since then.

The shooting at the Seventh Lounge in Aiken killed 30-year-old North Augusta resident Craig Youmans and injured several others.

Investigators are still seeking an additional suspect in connection with the shooting.

