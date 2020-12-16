Advertisement

Worker files lawsuit against Augusta Mall after October shooting

By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman has filed a lawsuit against Augusta Mall after she was injured in a shooting that happened back in October.

According to the suit, on October 3, 2020, a 20-year-old woman was working a Status Jewelry kiosk located in Augusta Mall.

At some point in time, a fight broke out nearby between two individuals. During the altercation, gunshots were fired, with one striking the worker in her right knee.

The worker is filing the lawsuit, seeking damages and a jury trial. The suit claims the Augusta Mall failed to keep the premises safe as mandated by Georgia Law.

Authorities did make an arrest in connection to the mall shooting incident. Tony Burton, 37, of 2400 Acapulco Drive in Augusta, was charged and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. Burton is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

One person, later identified as Derrell Little, 26, was shot multiple times Saturday and later died at the hospital from his injuries.

