Warrenton native puts pen to paper for the Georgia Bulldogs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lovasea Carroll signed his national letter of intent to play football for the Georgia Bulldogs in the fall.

Carroll started his high school career at Warren County, but went to Florida to play for IMG Academy for his junior and senior seasons.

“Playing against one of the top schedules in the country and playing against some of the top recruits, it showed what I really had,” Carroll said.

Carroll had offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and plenty of other big-name schools. But the Warrenton native had his heart set on UGA long before putting pen to paper.

“When I first got the offer and I first visited, it felt like home immediately. It’s close to home. It’s an hour 20 from home,” Carroll said.

Even though he’s spent the last two years playing somewhere else, Carroll signed the letter in the auditorium at Warrenton High School.

“It means a lot because this is where it all started,” Carroll said. “Even though I went to IMG, but it all started here. My 9th grade started here. My process to division one started here, so I had to come back home and do it.”

Friends and family sat and watched as Carroll signed his letter. He says it was difficult to be away from family when he went to Florida.

It’s one reason he chose to go to Georgia. It’s the reason he wanted to sign in his hometown.

“This is where all my fans are at,” Carroll said. “This is where all my supporters are at. They’ve been supporting me since I left. Even though I left, they could’ve turned their backs on me. But they still stand by me when I was at IMG doing great things there. They were still on my side supporting me, congratulating me.”

And they’ll be able to support him much more in the next few years since he’s only a few miles down the road.

