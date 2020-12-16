Unloaded gun, magazine found at Columbia County school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County school leaders are investigating after a gun was found at an elementary school.

Columbia County School District officials say an unloaded firearm and gun magazine were found at Baker Place Elementary School.

Law enforcement officials were immediately called to the school where they discovered there was no indication of any threat to students or faculty.

The school district did not say the age or the grade of the student who allegedly brought the weapon.

An investigation is ongoing.

