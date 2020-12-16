Advertisement

University Hospital sees new high in COVID-19 patients

By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As University Hospital waits for COVID-19 vaccine doses, its coronavirus cases continue surging.

This morning, the Augusta hospital reported a record number of 110 coronavirus inpatients.

Its previous record was 105 patients back in July.

Officials say 22 of those patients were admitted just last night.

Most are at the Summerville campus, but the uptick is causing the hospital system to reopen two negative-air-pressure units at the main campus.

It could open a third one soon if cases continue rising.

MORE | First doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Augusta

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene where officers are investigating a death in North Augusta.
Authorities trying to learn identity of woman found dead in North Augusta
Hunter Chase Powell
Burke County 12-year-old found after overnight search
Republicans in the 12th Congressional District are suing Georgia Secretary of State Brad...
12th District Republicans suing Georgia election chief’s office
Daminyona Harlan McMath
Arrest made in kidnapping-shooting ordeal that 60-year-old survived
The first VA frontline staff member, Amy Larsh, a Registered Nurse, recieves the vaccine.
First doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Augusta

Latest News

FILE - Tom Cruise is heard on an audio recording angrily reprimanding crew members of “Mission:...
Tom Cruise berates ‘Mission: Impossible’ crew over COVID-19 breach
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
Passengers headed to Amsterdam on Delta flight 76 began their journey about 5 days earlier....
Delta rolls out ‘quarantine-free’ corridor from Atlanta to Amsterdam
In the NerdWallet survey, more than 2,000 U.S. adults were asked how their December holiday...
Change of plans: How the pandemic disrupts holiday travel