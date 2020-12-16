University Hospital sees new high in COVID-19 patients

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As University Hospital waits for COVID-19 vaccine doses, its coronavirus cases continue surging.

This morning, the Augusta hospital reported a record number of 110 coronavirus inpatients.

Its previous record was 105 patients back in July.

Officials say 22 of those patients were admitted just last night.

Most are at the Summerville campus, but the uptick is causing the hospital system to reopen two negative-air-pressure units at the main campus.

It could open a third one soon if cases continue rising.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.