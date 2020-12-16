Advertisement

University Hospital awaits vaccine as COVID-19 cases increase

COVID-19 vaccine syringes ready for administering
COVID-19 vaccine syringes ready for administering(Michelle Kennedy (Custom credit) | Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan)
By Brady Trapnell
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University Hospital has set two records in the past 24 hours. They admitted 31 patients in 24 hours, and 119 patients are currently in their COVID-19 units.

But just down the road is a glimpse of hope for some.

It’s all smiling faces as a new vaccination clinic fully opens at the Charlie Norwood VA in Augusta. A chance to begin protecting those who’ve been serving so many of us.

“Thanksgiving has caused a surge here, and we don’t see it stopping,” Reyne Gallup, chief operating officer acute care services at University, said.

It’s a bright spot, as University Hospital sees its highest number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

“We have the capability to have beds here and open for patients. It is really the staffing resource that we are challenged with,” Gallup said.

They’ve brought in travel nurses and international nurses, and they’re also offering more pay.

“We’ve done some cross-training with current staff to cover areas as well as working with not just nursing staff but support staff,” Gallup said.

They are waiting on doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but they don’t know when they’ll be here as the Department of Public Health hasn’t sent a notice yet.

AU Health is waiting on the DPH to get back to them too. But until then, vaccine freezers are waiting and ready to go.

University is trying to keep everyone they can on the frontlines.

“We already have plans in place to vaccinate our healthcare workers that are on the frontlines taking care of patients,” Gallup said.

University Hospital says they are opening two or three negative pressure COVID units at their main hospital to handle this surge of patients. And they say about a dozen others are positive in their ER.

