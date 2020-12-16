Advertisement

Today, Aiken County boy to present hundreds of donated coats to schools

By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County boy is making a big difference in this season of giving.

You might remember 12-year-old Noah Cato.

He spent the weekend holding a coat drive for other students in Aiken County after he noticed some kids at school didn’t have coats.

Today, Noah is donating all those coats.

He’s presenting them to guidance counselors representing 36 different Aiken County schools.

Noah’s goal was to get 200 coats during the drive, which marked his birthday. But he ended up getting dozens more than that.

“I just wanted to give back,” he said. “I don’t know why. I just felt like I had to give back ‘cause I already had stuff I needed. So I just wanted to give back.”

He says he noticed kids without coats at school and wanted to do his part to make sure his classmates are staying warm.

Noah says that for him, it’s all about doing something kind.

And his mom says she couldn’t be prouder.

“I don’t want to cry, OK, but I’m so proud because I didn’t come to him with this,” said his mom, Keyatta Priester. “He came to me with it.”

Noah’s original goal was to get 200 coats, which is five for each school.

But he exceeded that goal, reaching at least 270 before the event ended.

