Take a friend home for the ‘Paw-lidays!’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Animal Services is seeking homes that would consider having one of their pets spend time with a family for the Christmas holiday!

Whether it’s cuddling on the couch or walking around town with Christmas cheer, the Augusta Animal Services could have the forever friend for you.

They are looking for families that will not be traveling for the holidays and would be able to pick up a dog or cat on Friday, December 18 or Saturday, December 19 between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Pets can be returned to the shelter on Sunday, December 27 between 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. or Monday, December 28 between 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If you decide to keep the furry friend through the New Year, you can return them on Monday, January 4 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Pets available to participate in the outing are spayed/neutered, up to date on shots and microchipped.

Family pets must be up to date on their vaccinations.

Families are also encouraged to bring their children and personal pets to the shelter to ensure the pet they are choosing for the holiday gets along with their family and pet(s).

And of course, the center encourages families to choose to adopt or find the pet a forever home with their friends or family!

Take home a furry friend this holiday season! (Source: Augusta Animal Services)

