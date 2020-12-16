Advertisement

Suspended Bamberg County official faces hearing

Trent Kinard
Trent Kinard(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:05 AM EST
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Bamberg County councilman indicted on felony charges of allegedly sexually abusing children is due Thursday for a hearing.

Kerry Trent Kinard is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree, attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor, two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, assault and battery first degree and two counts of dissemination of obscene material.

Gov. Henry McMaster suspended him from the county position after he was charged.

He is also facing federal charges after investigators say he lied about previous charges to buy a gun.

If convicted, he could spend 10 years in federal prison.

The hearing is at 10 a.m. Thursday.

