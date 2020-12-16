Advertisement

Suspect indicted in fatal shooting at Augusta shopping center

Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An indictment has been issued against the suspect in a fatal shooting at an Augusta shopping center.

Nicholas George Lattimore was indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of firearm by a convicted felon, according to records.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. June 26 at 1347 Augusta West Parkway.

The victim, 36-year-old Miguel Reyes, of the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road in Augusta, was discovered by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He suffered what appeared to be two gunshot wounds to the back.

Lattimore was arrested three days later.

