Staffer accused of punching mentally disabled person at group home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 22-year-old health care technician has been arrested on suspicion of punching a mentally disabled person at a group home, according to authorities.

Tycen Jeffery Collins was arrested Tuesday and booked into Richmond County jail, where he was still being held Wednesday on suspicion of exploitation of an elderly or disabled person, according to jail records.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Dec. 5 at RHA Health Services, 3004 Cromwell Court in Augusta, according to the warrant.

In his job at the home for the mentally disabled, Collins “did knowingly and willfully inflict physical injury upon a disabled adult” by punching him in his face, on his neck and on his chest, causing him to suffer a nose fracture and bruising on his chest and neck, according to the warrant.

The victim was taken to Doctors Hospital, according to the warrant.

