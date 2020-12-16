Advertisement

Richmond County school garner cyber-honor

From left: Superintendent Kenneth Bradshaw, CTAE Director Nanette Barnes, Alliance for Fort...
From left: Superintendent Kenneth Bradshaw, CTAE Director Nanette Barnes, Alliance for Fort Gordon Director Tom Clark and CyberPatriot Coordinator Justin Hairston.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County schools have earned an award from a national cyber-education program.

The Center of Excellence of the Year award went to the Fort Gordon Cyber District, which has five teams from Richmond County schools. They include the Cyber Academy at Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School, two teams; Academy of Richland County, two teams; and Belair K-8, one team.

Officials say starting an interest in cyber-security early is important.

“We don’t have enough cyber folks to fill cyber jobs. It’s very important folks in our area start in middle and high school so that we can develop that workforce of tomorrow,” said Dr. Tom Clark, executive director of the Alliance for Fort Gordon.

The Cyber-Patriot teams compete as they prepare for a potential future in cybersecurity.

