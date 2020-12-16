‘Project Bugle’ promises 450 new jobs in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Council on Tuesday approved the first reading for “Project Bugle.”

It’s a $57 million investment that will bring in 450 new, full-time jobs to the county.

We’ve reached out to ask specifics about the project and what kind of jobs we might expect.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated when we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.