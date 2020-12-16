Advertisement

Local groups give back to CSRA communities in time of hardship

By William Rioux
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a tough year for many people and many families. And now more than ever, it’s important for the community to come together.

That’s what Noah Cato is doing with his coat drive.

“I just wanted to help the kids in need,” he said.

For his 12th birthday, Noah decided he wanted to hold a coat drive to help kids in Aiken County schools.

“The virus is going on, so times are hard and sometimes people don’t have the stuff they need for winter,” Cato said.

Last week was his birthday, and he was able to gather 270 coats for 37 schools in front of the Sam’s Club in Aiken.

And right down the road, the Christmas Store non-profit is collecting toys.

“Oh, it’s awesome. We can’t wait for this time of year to get it done. This is our Christmas,” Director Louvenia Mathews said.

They help low-income families get toys, food, and clothing for the holidays, and they have one goal.

“And to put some smiles on those children’s faces where they there otherwise wouldn’t be any,” Matthews said.

They are helping 335 kids this year, but usually they have 400 to 600. Most kids asked for bikes and footballs, but others just want something simple.

“You’re willing to give back and to see the smiles on the children’s faces and the family’s when you help them, and they come in.. for instance, we have a fourteen-year-old and some of what

He wanted was more than anything else was pillows. Regular pillows,” Matthews said.

Across the river--a church group is helping give toys to 10 at Jenkins-White Elementary.

“If we can give back and just remember the reason that we celebrate Christmas,” Martha Thompson, president of Saint Mark United Methodist Church Women, said. “And this is what we’re doing, and the children are delighted to see the gift that they’ve received today.”

Those gifts were tablets, clothes, bikes and more. They say events like these should happen every day.

“We’re hoping that other organizations will take a look at what we’ve done and do the same thing. And not just for Christmas, but it’s needed year ‘round,” Thompson said.

