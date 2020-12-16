Local early voting in runoff has stronger start than in November election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - So far, local turnout remains stronger in early voting for the Georgia Senate runoffs than it was during the record-setting November election.

On Tuesday, Richmond County recorded 1,887 early voters — about 600 more than the number on the second day of early voting in the November election.

On Monday, the first day of early voting, the county saw 2,022 early voters, compared to 1,629 on the day early voting opened for the November election.

Columbia County election officials say nearly 3,000 people showed up at the county’s two polling locations Tuesday.

The count also has issued 16,000 absentee ballots and received more than 7,000 back.

The Georgia Senate runoffs have gained national attention because the outcome will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler face Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock after none of them gained a sufficient majority of votes in November to claim a seat.

Early voting schedule

RICHMOND COUNTY

Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair St.

Dec. 14-18: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 19: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 21-23: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 24-25: No voting

Dec. 28-31: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: No voting

Robert Howard Community Center, 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road and Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road

Dec. 28-31: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: No voting

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Building G-3 at the government complex in Evans and the old Euchee Creek Library in Grovetown

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays

Key information for voters

If you are voting by mail, you still have time to request an absentee ballot. If you chose not to mail in your ballot, secure drop boxes are already open in Richmond County at:

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 103 Diamond Lakes Way

Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road

Warren Road Recreation Center, 300 Warren Road

Augusta Service Center, 3463 Peach Orchard Road

For those voting by mail, Ballot Trax allows them to check the status of their ballot. Once you sign up, notifications are sent to your phone every step of the way, from when your application is received to the moment your vote is counted.

Other things to know

All voters voting in person during advance voting must provide one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification.

Voters opting to vote in person are asked to wear a clean face covering

Due to social distancing requirements, only a certain number of voters can be inside each facility. Voting in person will likely take longer than normal under these circumstances.

Absentee ballot applications and sample ballots are available at the Board of Elections website at www.augustaga.gov/vote or at Georgia’s My Vote Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov

