Injuries reported in traffic accident northwest of Appling

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County first responders rushed to the site of a wreck Wednesday morning that caused injuries and trapped at least one person.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. at Cobbham and Moontown roads.

According to initial reports, children may have been injured in the crash in a rural area northwest of Appling.

The trapped person had been freed by 8:10 a.m., according to crews at the scene.

It’s unknown what type of vehicles were involved.

