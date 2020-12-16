Injuries reported in traffic accident northwest of Appling
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County first responders rushed to the site of a wreck Wednesday morning that caused injuries and trapped at least one person.
The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. at Cobbham and Moontown roads.
According to initial reports, children may have been injured in the crash in a rural area northwest of Appling.
The trapped person had been freed by 8:10 a.m., according to crews at the scene.
It’s unknown what type of vehicles were involved.
