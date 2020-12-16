Advertisement

Here’s an update on local student infections, school closures

A staff member and three students at Kermit PK8 will quarantine after testing positive for...
A staff member and three students at Kermit PK8 will quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.(WSAZ)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With COVID-19 closing more Richmond County schools this week, the topic came up at the school board meeting.

Although student cases are cause for concern, latest closures are mostly connected to the high number of staff members in quarantine, Richmond County School System officials say. That’s combined with a lack of available substitute teachers. The district is trying to get creative in its recruiting methods to fill that need.

By the numbers

In Richmond County, 119 students are positive right now, which is less than 1 percent of face-to-face students.

There are 1,500 students in quarantine, more than 12 percent of in-person students.

As for employees, 42 are positive right now, a little over 1 percent.

In Columbia County schools, 74 students are positive, which is less than 0.3 percent of all students.

Meanwhile, 34 school employees are positive right now, which is less than 1 percent of the staff.

Current school closures

Edgefield County and McDuffie County transitioned all students to home learning several days ago. In addition, these Richmond County schools are closed:

  • Garrett Elementary School, which will reopen Thursday.
  • Belair K-8 School, which will reopen Friday.
  • W.S. Hornsby Elementary, which will reopen Jan. 11.
  • Warren Road Elementary, which will reopen Jan. 11.
  • Wheeless Road Elementary School, which will reopen Jan. 11.
  • A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet, which will reopen Jan. 12.
  • Performance Learning Center, which will reopen Jan. 12.
  • C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet School, which will reopen Jan. 12.
  • Richmond County Career Technical Magnet School, which will reopen Jan. 12.

More school coverage

