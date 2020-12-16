Advertisement

Giving gruesome details, family sues Augusta nursing home over death

(Source: WRDW)(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a patient at an Augusta nursing home is now suing over her death.

An attorney for the family of Jean Simmons is suing Windermere Nursing Home, 3618 J. Dewey Gray Circle, in a lawsuit filed this week.

Gruesome details from the lawsuit say she faced malnutrition, dehydration and multiple pressure sores.

Attorneys say this happened in June 2019, before COVID-19 broke out.

They claim when Simmons was taken to an emergency room, mold was found in her catheter.

She died the next day, leaving behind a husband, who died weeks later, but no children.

“The Richmond County Coroner determined that her death was a result of the infected foley catheter which caused a severe urinary tract infection and kidney infection. The Coroner determined that the death was a “Homicide” as a result of neglect at Windermere Health and Rehabilitation,” the lawsuit alleges.

The plaintiffs include Sylvia C. Martin and Ricky Lee Chavous, her niece and nephew who serve as co-executors of Simmons’ estate. Another plaintiff is Johnnie Lamar Simmons Jr., executor of the estate of Simmons’ husband, Johnnie Lamar Simmons Sr.

Defendants are listed as Windermere Operating Co. LLC, SavaSeniorCare LLC, SavaSeniorCare Administrative Services LLC, SavaSeniorCare Consulting LLC, SSC Equity Holdings MT LLC, Georgia GL Holdco LLC and John Does 1-20.

(Warning: Details may be disturbing.)

