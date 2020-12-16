Federal judge rejects Georgia election lawsuit of ‘canceled voter registrations’

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit four groups filed against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, trying to reinstate voter registrations.

The registrations were for thousands of people who no longer live in Georgia in time for the Jan. 5 runoff.

“This office abides by the law regardless of criticism and oversees fair and accurate elections open to all eligible voters – but only eligible Georgia voters,” Raffensperger said in the release.

U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones rejected claims by the groups that argued that the voter registrations of nearly 200,000 people were improperly canceled last year. He also denied their request to have the registrations restored before next month’s runoff for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats.

The Secretary of State’s Office says those cancelations were completed during routine list maintenance last year as required by state and federal law.

Before cancelation, each person was sent a letter instructing them to complete an attached postage-paid postcard if they wanted to stay registered to vote. The office says those persons had also ignored a similar letter four years earlier when their registration became inactive, although voting once in that time would have returned them to active status and prevented cancelation.

In the lawsuit, the groups relied on conclusions from journalist who cross referenced the list of cancelations with commercial lists used by large mailers for address correction, a process known to produce a large number of errors due to common names.

“This lawsuit from left-leaning groups – like the recent ones from the right -- was based on conjecture by unqualified ‘experts’ drawn from sloppy analysis,” Raffensperger said, in the release.

