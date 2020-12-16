Advertisement

Deputies: Missing 12-year-old left home on foot

Hunter Chase Powell
Hunter Chase Powell((Source: The Burke County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office needs help in locating a 12-year-old that left his home on-foot.

Hunter Chase Powell is approximately 4′11 in height and weighs approximately 90 lbs. He has brown hair and was wearing a white Mossy Oak Camo hoodie with blue jeans, a Fortnite shirt, and blue socks with green tips.

Hunter also has scars on his head and neck from a recent brain surgery.

Deputies say he left his home at 1066 Sazon Road around 4:45. They don’t know which direction he headed in.

If you have any information or have seen Hunter, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 554-2133.

