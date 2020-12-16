Deputies looking for suspect wanted for equipment theft

BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the community to identify a suspect wanted for a burglary at Blanchard Equipment.

On Dec. 14, a subject broke into a business located at 138 Highway 80 North (Blanchard Equipment).

The subject stole an undetermined amount of equipment.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5000 reward for information which leads to an arrest of the individual responsible.

Any information regarding this incident can be forwarded to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or the Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133. Callers can remain anonymous.

