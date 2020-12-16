Advertisement

Deputies looking for suspect wanted for equipment theft

Deputies need help to identify a suspect wanted for a burglary at Blanchard Equipment.
Deputies need help to identify a suspect wanted for a burglary at Blanchard Equipment.((Source: The Burke County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the community to identify a suspect wanted for a burglary at Blanchard Equipment.

On Dec. 14, a subject broke into a business located at 138 Highway 80 North (Blanchard Equipment).

The subject stole an undetermined amount of equipment.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5000 reward for information which leads to an arrest of the individual responsible.

Any information regarding this incident can be forwarded to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or the Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene where officers are investigating a death in North Augusta.
Authorities trying to learn identity of woman found dead in North Augusta
Richmond County school bus
With 2 more added to the list, these Richmond County schools are closed
Daminyona Harlan McMath
Arrest made in kidnapping-shooting ordeal that 60-year-old survived
FILE - In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a...
Atlanta Mayor Bottoms turns down Biden’s cabinet offer, spokesman says
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill

Latest News

Home for the Pawlidays 2020
Take a friend home for the ‘Paw-lidays!’
Hunter Chase Powell
Deputies: Missing 12-year-old left home on foot
New Year, and new teachers for some students
Columbia County getting ready for post-winter break teacher shuffle
New Year, and new teachers for some students
New Year, and new teachers for some students