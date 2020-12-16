Del Monte reveals banana, pineapple scented wrapping paper

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tell us what you think about when you think of Christmas scents. Do beautiful green balsams come to mind? How about peppermint and sugar? Maybe a nice holly bush?

What about banana and pineapple?

Well, that’s what the folks at Del Monte Fresh Produce are hoping. The produce company is looking to make your holiday a bit more festive with scented wrapping paper.

Yes, you are reading that correctly.

“Perfectly capturing the vibe and smell of two of Del Monte Fresh Produce’s most popular products, delicious bananas and pineapples, the holiday-themed paper features colorful and festive nondenominational graphics inspired by each fruit product’s new holiday tag and sticker design,” a statement from the company said.

So how do you go about creeping a tropical flavor to your Christmas festivities? Beginning on Dec. 17, customers can e-mail the company at fun@freshdelmonte.com to claim their paper. Supplies are limited, and you must have a valid United States-based home mailing address.

Mele kalikimaka, banana and pineapple fans.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.