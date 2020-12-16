Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers will be possible towards daybreak today. Lows tonight will be chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Grab the umbrella before you head out this morning. Another area of low pressure and cold front will move through during the day. Rain totals are expected to be between 0.10-0.75″ across the CSRA. We are lacking instability with this frontal passage, so severe weather is not expected. It will be a cold rain with highs this afternoon only in the mid and upper 40s. Winds will be variable between 5-10 mph during the day as the two systems move through the region.

Looking dry Thursday morning with lows down in the mid 30s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday with highs close to normal in the mid and upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 8-12 mph.

Staying dry again Friday with morning lows in the low 30s and highs in the mid 50s. Sunny skies expected during the day Friday.

Another front could move through this weekend bringing the chance for rain. Saturday still looks dry with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer highs near 60. An area of low pressure is expected to across the panhandle of Florida Sunday, which could filter in a few showers for us here in the CSRA. It doesn’t currently look like a washout, but a few showers do look possible. Highs on Sunday should be able to reach the low 60s.

Looking dry and slightly warmer early next week with highs in the mid and low 60s Monday and Tuesday.

