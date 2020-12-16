Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Showers end this evening. Patchy fog tonight - early Thursday. Staying dry Thursday through Saturday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers will be possible through this evening until around 8-9 PM. Patchy fog and mist will be possible overnight into early Thursday morning. Lows tonight will be chilly in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be out of the west 3-5 mph.

Low level moisture and light winds overnight could allow for some dense fog to form across the...
Low level moisture and light winds overnight could allow for some dense fog to form across the CSRA.(WRDW)

Be careful on your morning commute Thursday with patchy fog across the area around sunrise. Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday with highs a few degrees below normal in the mid and low 50s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 5-10 mph.

Staying dry again Friday with morning lows in the low 30s and highs in the mid 50s. Sunny skies expected during the day Friday. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Saturday morning is expected to be the coldest morning over the next 7 days with lows down in the upper 20s. Saturday still looks dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer highs in the upper 50s.

Another front is expected to approach the region Sunday into Monday, which could result in a few showers for us here in the CSRA. It doesn’t currently look like a washout, but a few showers do look possible. Highs on Sunday should be able to reach the low 60s.

Looking slightly warmer early next week with highs in the mid and low 60s Monday and Tuesday. A few showers could still be possible Monday with the front still near the region.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene where officers are investigating a death in North Augusta.
Authorities trying to learn identity of woman found dead in North Augusta
Hunter Chase Powell
Burke County 12-year-old found after overnight search
Republicans in the 12th Congressional District are suing Georgia Secretary of State Brad...
12th District Republicans suing Georgia election chief’s office
The first VA frontline staff member, Amy Larsh, a Registered Nurse, recieves the vaccine.
First doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Augusta
Daminyona Harlan McMath
Arrest made in kidnapping-shooting ordeal that 60-year-old survived

Latest News

Cold and Rainy
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Cold and Rainy
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Cold and Rainy Wednesday
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Staying dry tonight and through Tuesday afternoon. Two areas of low pressure bring rain between...
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale