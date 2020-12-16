Columbia County moves toward parks, recreation improvements

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans are underway for parks and recreation improvements in Columbia County.

County officials approved $80,000 in funding for an outside company to start developing a five- to 10-year plan.

That money will fund the first phase of the project, which includes talking to community members about what changes they’d like to see.

County leaders say there will be meetings in the future for public comment, but they haven’t decided on exact dates yet.

