City leaders to educate on COVID-19 vaccine ahead of public use

By Ciara Cummings
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With hospitals starting to administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to staff and patients, thoughts around general public use has some Americans backing out.

We asked if Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. will take the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to the general public.

“Once it’s available to the general public, we look forward to taking it. Again, it’s certainly not going to come quick enough,” he said.

While it’s not a confirmed cure for the coronavirus, local leaders are calling it a light at the end of the tunnel.

“A challenge around people’s fear and trepidation about getting the vaccine -- particularly when you talk about communities of color,” Davis said.

While PEW Research found 61 percent of white Americans would get the vaccine, only 42 percent of Black Americans said they would try it as well.

Mayor Davis says there’s been an overwhelming amount of skepticism within Augusta’s black population, too.

“Informing, educating, and empowering our community,” he said.

It’s why the city will be specifically focusing efforts on changing the narrative. He says they’re working on a series of public forums and workshops with local experts to address fears and facts.

“So, our message to the broader community and without question to communities of color-this is our way to move back to some place of normalcy,” Davis said.

Our I-Team found 54 percent of Richmond County’s population is Black. Yet, they make up 63 percent of local COVID-19 deaths.

So, while doubt pierces the community where COVID already disproportionately hit, city leaders say the rise in deaths and hospitalizations should be an indication receiving the vaccine must be a priority.

