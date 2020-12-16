Aiken Regional receives doses of COVID-19 vaccine

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Center has received an allocation of the new Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, officials there announced Wednesday.

As directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the hospital will be administering the vaccine to its frontline health care workers.

To achieve that, it has established a vaccination clinic per CDC guidelines.

“While the initial supply of the new vaccines will be limited, it is undeniably encouraging news that these new vaccines will help in society’s fight against the pandemic,” the hospital said in a statement.

The news followed the delivery Tuesday of the vaccine to the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Augusta , which administered some of the vaccine doses that day.

Like Aiken Regional, one of the VA hospital’s first priorities is vaccinating its health care staff members, who are at high risk of exposure.

