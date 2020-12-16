Aiken County officials working fully involved fire on Beech Island

Advertisement

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County officials are currently on the scene of a fire on Beech Island.

According to authorities, the fully involved fire is at 4860 Augusta Road. Officials say no one was trapped inside the residence.

News 12 NBC 26 has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this story as soon as we receive more information.

