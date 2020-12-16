After Biden speech, Pence and Cruz to pay visits to Peach State

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A string of politicians are visiting the Peach State this week ahead of the Senate runoff.

Republican incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler will join Vice President Mike Pence for two rallies Thursday.

The first one will be at 10 a.m. in Columbus, then they will head to Macon at 2 p.m.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz will rally with Rep. Jody Hice in the river region. The event will be at the Columbia County GOP headquarters on Columbia Road starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Loeffler will be in Evans on Sunday.

Biden comes to Atlanta

The runoff also brought President-elect Joe Biden to Atlanta on Tuesday .

He held a drive-in rally showing support for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who are opposing Perdue and Loeffler after none of the four gained a sufficient majority in the Nov. 3 election to claim a seat.

Other big figures like Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Stacey Abrams were also there.

Biden said he’s looking forward to working with both Ossoff and Warnock in the future.

He also thanked Georgians for staying strong during the election.

“Thank you for the faith you put in me and Vice President elect Harris. Thank you for standing strong, and making sure you votes were counted, and counted, and counted again. I’m starting to feel like I won Georgia three times,” he said.

McConnell recognizes Biden win

Also Tuesday, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Biden for his election victory .

McConnell said he hoped for a different outcome but that the Electoral College, which voted on Monday, has spoken.

