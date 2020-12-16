Advertisement

After Biden speech, Pence and Cruz to pay visits to Peach State

By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A string of politicians are visiting the Peach State this week ahead of the Senate runoff.

Republican incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler will join Vice President Mike Pence for two rallies Thursday.

The first one will be at 10 a.m. in Columbus, then they will head to Macon at 2 p.m.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz will rally with Rep. Jody Hice in the river region. The event will be at the Columbia County GOP headquarters on Columbia Road starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Loeffler will be in Evans on Sunday.

Biden comes to Atlanta

The runoff also brought President-elect Joe Biden to Atlanta on Tuesday.

He held a drive-in rally showing support for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who are opposing Perdue and Loeffler after none of the four gained a sufficient majority in the Nov. 3 election to claim a seat.

Other big figures like Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Stacey Abrams were also there.

MORE | Local early voting in runoff has stronger start than in November election

Biden said he’s looking forward to working with both Ossoff and Warnock in the future.

He also thanked Georgians for staying strong during the election.

“Thank you for the faith you put in me and Vice President elect Harris. Thank you for standing strong, and making sure you votes were counted, and counted, and counted again. I’m starting to feel like I won Georgia three times,” he said.

McConnell recognizes Biden win

Also Tuesday, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Biden for his election victory.

McConnell said he hoped for a different outcome but that the Electoral College, which voted on Monday, has spoken.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene where officers are investigating a death in North Augusta.
Authorities trying to learn identity of woman found dead in North Augusta
Hunter Chase Powell
Burke County 12-year-old missing after leaving home on foot
Daminyona Harlan McMath
Arrest made in kidnapping-shooting ordeal that 60-year-old survived
Republicans in the 12th Congressional District are suing Georgia Secretary of State Brad...
12th District Republicans suing Georgia election chief’s office
The first VA frontline staff member, Amy Larsh, a Registered Nurse, recieves the vaccine.
First doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Augusta

Latest News

A new study from the Kaiser Family Foundation found 71% of Americans want to get the COVID-19...
Here are some S.C. residents’ concerns about COVID-19 vaccine
From left: Superintendent Kenneth Bradshaw, CTAE Director Nanette Barnes, Alliance for Fort...
Richmond County school garner cyber-honor
A Par&amp;aacute; state spokeswoman, Natalia Mello, says she can only...
Injuries reported in traffic accident northwest of Appling
Trent Kinard
Suspended Bamberg County official faces hearing
Noah Cato and his mom, Keyatta Priester.
Today, Aiken County boy to present hundreds of donated coats to schools