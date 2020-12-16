8 Richmond County schools will be closed until January
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County School System has transitioned all students in the Sand Hills GNETS program to learn at-home instruction.
With the move to virtual learning for the Sand Hills GNETS program, effective tomorrow:
- Elementary Students will return on January 11, 2021.
- Middle and High School Students will return on January 12, 2021.
Garrett Elementary School will reopen Thursday, and Belair K-8 School will reopen Friday of this week.
Richmond County Schools closed as of Dec. 16.
- W.S. Hornsby Elementary, which will reopen Jan. 11.
- Warren Road Elementary, which will reopen Jan. 11.
- Wheeless Road Elementary School, which will reopen Jan. 11.
- A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet, which will reopen Jan. 12.
- Performance Learning Center, which will reopen Jan. 12.
- C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet School, which will reopen Jan. 12.
- Richmond County Career Technical Magnet School, which will reopen Jan. 12.
