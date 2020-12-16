Advertisement

8 Richmond County schools will be closed until January

The Richmond County School System has transitioned all students in the Sand Hills GNETS program...
The Richmond County School System has transitioned all students in the Sand Hills GNETS program to learn at-home instruction.(KY3)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County School System has transitioned all students in the Sand Hills GNETS program to learn at-home instruction.

With the move to virtual learning for the Sand Hills GNETS program, effective tomorrow:

  • Elementary Students will return on January 11, 2021.
  • Middle and High School Students will return on January 12, 2021.

Garrett Elementary School will reopen Thursday, and Belair K-8 School will reopen Friday of this week.

Richmond County Schools closed as of Dec. 16.

  • W.S. Hornsby Elementary, which will reopen Jan. 11.
  • Warren Road Elementary, which will reopen Jan. 11.
  • Wheeless Road Elementary School, which will reopen Jan. 11.
  • A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet, which will reopen Jan. 12.
  • Performance Learning Center, which will reopen Jan. 12.
  • C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet School, which will reopen Jan. 12.
  • Richmond County Career Technical Magnet School, which will reopen Jan. 12.

