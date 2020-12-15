Advertisement

Women’s NCAA Tournament to played at one site, eyes on Texas

The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during...
The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic.(Source: NCAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The NCAA plans to host the entire women’s basketball NCAA Tournament in a single geographic area and San Antonio is the likely host site.

The move was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19. The move matches that of the men’s tournament, which is expected to be played in its entirety in Indianapolis.

The women’s Final Four was already set for San Antonio. The NCAA has begun preliminary talks with the Texas city to hold the entire 64-team tournament in the area.

