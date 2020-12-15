When can we expect a COVID-19 vaccine in Augusta?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re ten months into the pandemic and a shot of hope is on its way.

“We find ourselves back in the red zone in Augusta, Georgia,” Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. Said.

Since March, Richmond County has seen more than 10,000 and 204 COVID-19 deaths

“...These are not just numbers. These are family members, these are loved ones, these are friends. These are co-workers. These are individuals who have lost their lives to an enemy that we could not see that we did not anticipate that now and still get amongst us,” Davis said.

Augusta University Health, the Charlie Norwood VA, University Hospital and Doctors Hospital are all gearing up for the vaccine to arrive.

And Mayor Davis says the first wave should arrive in Augusta within the next 12 days. But many people are still skeptical, including many African Americans.

“We’re looking and thinking and remembering the Tuskegee study. This COVID-19 virus vaccine is a lot different,” Dr. Ronald Brown with University Health Care said.

And Dr. Vladmir Berthaud, an infectious disease specialist, says he understands the concern considering out of the global Pfizer trial -- only 10 percent were African American.

“For the Moderna trial, African Americans were well represented. Not so much in the Pfizer trial,” he said.

But, he says the trials for both Moderna and Pfizer showed similar side effects among all races, so both should work the same.

All the doctors in the panel agree: getting the vaccine is important for the larger fight against the pandemic.

“And we don’t have to have the concerns and the worries that we’ve had in the past...,” Brown said.

