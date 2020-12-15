‘We’ll beat them,’ Perdue vows in Augusta visit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Republican Sen. David Perdue made a campaign stop Monday in the Garden City.

He was joined by cousin and former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue at the Augusta Regional Airport.

The stop was part of his “Win Georgia, Save America” fly-around tour to talk about the runoff election and the importance of voting.

He said if voters show up like they did in the general election, he’s confident of a victory against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.

“We’ll beat them again like we did in November. We beat them by a couple points. We’re making sure we get our votes out in January,” Perdue said.

Neither he nor Ossoff got a sufficient majority of votes in the Nov. 3 election to claim the seat, leading to the runoff.

Ossoff and fellow Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock, who’s running again Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, held a joint rally Monday in Atlanta.

Loeffler will visit Evans on Sunday.

