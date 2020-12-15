Advertisement

Washington pulls out of Pac-12 title game, replaced by Ducks

PAC-12
PAC-12
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington has pulled out of the Pac-12 football championship game due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies program, and Oregon will now play No. 13 USC for the conference title on Friday instead.

Washington announced Monday it is withdrawing from the championship game after determining the Huskies did not have at least 53 scholarship players available and did not meet the minimum number of scholarship athletes at specific positions.

Washington had to cancel its game last weekend against Oregon that would have determined the Pac-12 North champion.

