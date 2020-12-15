Vanderbilt at Georgia canceled

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Vanderbilt will not take the trip to Athens on Saturday to face Georgia. The original matchup was scheduled for December 5th, then pushed back to December 19th. After playing Tennessee this weekend, Vanderbilt’s roster fell below the minimum requirement of available players for a game.

Georgia is looking for a replacement opponent. Some reports have shown Colorado State to be the front runner, but the team would need approval from the SEC since Colorado State would be a non-conference opponent. This was also supposed to be senior day for the Bulldogs.

