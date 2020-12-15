Advertisement

Two more Richmond Co. schools close through the new year

More schools have been added to the growing list of closures in the Richmond County School District.(KCRG-TV9)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More schools have been added to the growing list of closures in the Richmond County School District.

Effective tomorrow, the following schools will close and reopen on

  • A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet will reopen on January 12, 2021.
  • W.S. Hornsby Elementary will reopen on January 11, 2021.

Face to Face and virtual parents with students at these schools who would like to order meals for pick up, should call 706-826-1122.

Schools closed as of December 15

  • Performance Learning Center, which will reopen Jan. 12.
  • Warren Road Elementary, which will reopen Jan. 11.
  • Garrett Elementary School, which will reopen Thursday.
  • Belair K-8 School, which will reopen Friday.
  • Wheeless Road Elementary School, which will reopen Jan. 11.
  • C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet School, which will reopen Jan. 12.
  • Richmond County Career Technical Magnet School, which will reopen Jan. 12.

