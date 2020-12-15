Arrest made in kidnapping-shooting ordeal that 60-year-old survived

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in connection with a harrowing kidnapping and shooting incident earlier this month.

Just before 7:40 p.m. Dec. 6, a deputy was dispatched to Riverwatch Parkway near 15th Street to investigate a report of a person with a gunshot wound. The deputy found the victim, a 60-year-old man, in the back seat of a good Samaritan’s car, authorities said.

The victim was covered in blood and his left arm was wrapped in clothing. He had lacerations on his head and neck area, and his left arm appeared to have two gunshot wounds.

His left forearm also appeared to be broken and duct tape was hanging from around his neck and left leg, the deputy reported.

The man said he had been tied up with duct tape and wire and placed in the bed of a white extended-cab pickup driven by a subject he referred to as McNabb, according to the deputy.

The victim said the two males in the cab were taking him to a bridge to kill him and dump him in the river.

He said he was able to free himself and jump out of the truck. Once he was out, one of the subjects tried to stab him in the neck, and they shot him and left him on the roadway, he told the deputy.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

On Monday, authorities were able to locate and arrest a suspect, who was identified as Daminyona Harlan McMath, 36, of Augusta, according to authorities. After his arrest in Douglasville, he was booked into Richmond County jail on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping and possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, according to the arrest report.

