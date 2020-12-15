S.C. superintendent can’t say whether COVID-19 shots will be required for students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The state superintendent says she has not made a decision regarding whether South Carolina students will be required to get the coronavirus vaccine once it’s widely available.

Molly Spearman has recently spoken out about Gov. Henry McMaster’s lack of communication regarding the introduction of rapid testing in schools.

When asked whether the coronavirus vaccine would be required for kids going to school, Spearman said, “I don’t have the answer for that yet. I think particularly with staff that is an answer that will have to come from the health experts as to what will happen to each district as far as a requirement.”

Spearman and McMaster have disagreed on a couple issues since the pandemic began, but she said their relationship is strong.

“Obviously, he has had to make a lot of decisions,” she said. “We don’t always agree on everything, but as far as our relationship, it’s very strong.”

At this point, no vaccine has been approved by the Food & Drug Administration for children under the age of 18.

