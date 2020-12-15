Advertisement

S.C. superintendent can’t say whether COVID-19 shots will be required for students

By Riley Bean
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The state superintendent says she has not made a decision regarding whether South Carolina students will be required to get the coronavirus vaccine once it’s widely available.

Molly Spearman has recently spoken out about Gov. Henry McMaster’s lack of communication regarding the introduction of rapid testing in schools.

When asked whether the coronavirus vaccine would be required for kids going to school, Spearman said, “I don’t have the answer for that yet. I think particularly with staff that is an answer that will have to come from the health experts as to what will happen to each district as far as a requirement.”

Spearman and McMaster have disagreed on a couple issues since the pandemic began, but she said their relationship is strong.

“Obviously, he has had to make a lot of decisions,” she said. “We don’t always agree on everything, but as far as our relationship, it’s very strong.”

At this point, no vaccine has been approved by the Food & Drug Administration for children under the age of 18.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County school bus
With 2 more added to the list, these Richmond County schools are closed
FILE - In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a...
Atlanta Mayor Bottoms turns down Biden’s cabinet offer, spokesman says
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Victim identified in Richmond County shooting death
Biden and Trump
Here are the details on Georgia, S.C. electoral votes
John Ransom Terzia
Surveillance footage helps identify suspect in storage facility fire

Latest News

A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release have half of inmate population
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
Christmas present
Can coronavirus linger on surfaces of Christmas gifts?