Perdue, Loeffler oppose renaming Atlanta Braves

In this July 15, 2020, file photo Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., puts on a face mask as she walks...
In this July 15, 2020, file photo Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., puts on a face mask as she walks with Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., right, at UPS Hapeville Airport Hub in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Days after the Cleveland Indians decided to change their name following years of social outcry, Georgia’s two senators are pressing the Atlanta Braves to stay put on their name.

Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler -- both seeking re-election in a pair of tough Senate runoff races in January -- released a joint statement calling for the Georgia-based MLB team to not give in to pressure to change the team’s name.

Saying the Braves are a “Georgia institution”, Loeffler and Perdue say the Braves’ name “honors our nation’s Native American heritage” and “should not be erased.”

“Under no circumstances should one of the most celebrated teams in sports cave to the demands of the cancel culture and the radical left,” a statement from the senators said.

The Indians, meanwhile, say it’s going to take time to change their name and won’t be doing it in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

