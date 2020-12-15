Perdue, Loeffler oppose renaming Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Days after the Cleveland Indians decided to change their name following years of social outcry, Georgia’s two senators are pressing the Atlanta Braves to stay put on their name.

Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler -- both seeking re-election in a pair of tough Senate runoff races in January -- released a joint statement calling for the Georgia-based MLB team to not give in to pressure to change the team’s name.

.@KLoeffler and me on our opposition to renaming the Atlanta @Braves: pic.twitter.com/MC2Wa4uhEM — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 14, 2020

Saying the Braves are a “Georgia institution”, Loeffler and Perdue say the Braves’ name “honors our nation’s Native American heritage” and “should not be erased.”

“Under no circumstances should one of the most celebrated teams in sports cave to the demands of the cancel culture and the radical left,” a statement from the senators said.

The Indians, meanwhile, say it’s going to take time to change their name and won’t be doing it in 2021.

