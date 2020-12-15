Advertisement

Paceline Ride delivers $126 to Georgia Cancer Center

Georgia Cancer Center
Georgia Cancer Center(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – The Paceline Ride team has delivered a check for $126,000 to the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University, with the money to be divided and handed out through an application process for cancer research projects.

Each year, Paceline hosts a bike ride for hundreds of participants who are pedaling toward a common goal: cure cancer faster and together.

MORE | When can we expect a COVID-19 vaccine in Augusta?

All of its fundraising supports research and survivorship at the Georgia Cancer Center.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Paceline leadership canceled the in-person cycling event in May and rescheduled a virtual fundraiser on Oct. 24, encouraging teams and individual participants to host safe, socially distanced events to raise money.

During the inaugural event in May 2019, participants raised over $200,000, with the funds being divided into three research awards at the cancer center:

  • Major Equipment Award: Dr. Han-Fei Ding’s recommendation for the purchase of an Amersham ImageQuant 800 imager has been approved for funding for $50,000.
  • Translational Research Award II, Drs. Huidong Shi and Ravindra Kolhe’s project, “Cellular heterogeneity and tumor microenvironment in triple negative breast cancer disparities,” will receive up to $75,000 upon receipt and review of a full proposal.
  • Early Career Researcher Award: Dr. Zhi-Chun Ding’s project, “Targeting IFNg-induced CD4+ T Cell Exhaustion to Potentiate Cancer Immunotherapy,” was selected as the top-ranking proposal, to receive up to $75,000.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene where officers are investigating a death in North Augusta.
Dead person discovered in North Augusta yard
Richmond County school bus
With 2 more added to the list, these Richmond County schools are closed
FILE - In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a...
Atlanta Mayor Bottoms turns down Biden’s cabinet offer, spokesman says
Biden and Trump
Here are the details on Georgia, S.C. electoral votes
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Victim identified in Richmond County shooting death

Latest News

Th first COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive in Augusta are wheeled into the Charlie Norwood VA...
First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Augusta
A Swainsboro company is expanding its operations and bringing 100 more jobs to the area, Gov....
100 jobs heading to Swainsboro in business expansion
In this July 15, 2020, file photo Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., puts on a face mask as she walks...
Perdue, Loeffler oppose renaming Atlanta Braves
Daminyona Harlan McMath
Arrest made in kidnapping-shooting ordeal that 60-year-old survived