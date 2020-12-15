Paceline Ride delivers $126 to Georgia Cancer Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – The Paceline Ride team has delivered a check for $126,000 to the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University, with the money to be divided and handed out through an application process for cancer research projects.

Each year, Paceline hosts a bike ride for hundreds of participants who are pedaling toward a common goal: cure cancer faster and together.

All of its fundraising supports research and survivorship at the Georgia Cancer Center.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Paceline leadership canceled the in-person cycling event in May and rescheduled a virtual fundraiser on Oct. 24, encouraging teams and individual participants to host safe, socially distanced events to raise money.

During the inaugural event in May 2019, participants raised over $200,000, with the funds being divided into three research awards at the cancer center:

Major Equipment Award: Dr. Han-Fei Ding’s recommendation for the purchase of an Amersham ImageQuant 800 imager has been approved for funding for $50,000.

Translational Research Award II, Drs. Huidong Shi and Ravindra Kolhe’s project, “Cellular heterogeneity and tumor microenvironment in triple negative breast cancer disparities,” will receive up to $75,000 upon receipt and review of a full proposal.

Early Career Researcher Award: Dr. Zhi-Chun Ding’s project, “Targeting IFNg-induced CD4+ T Cell Exhaustion to Potentiate Cancer Immunotherapy,” was selected as the top-ranking proposal, to receive up to $75,000.

