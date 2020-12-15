Advertisement

Notre Dame, Clemson full strength heading into ACC title

For the first time in Notre Dame Football history, the Fighting Irish are gearing up to play in...
For the first time in Notre Dame Football history, the Fighting Irish are gearing up to play in a conference championship when they take on Clemson this Saturday.(ND Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 4 Clemson are both rested and at full strength for their rematch in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. That is something that wasn’t the case when the teams met in a drama-filled showdown last month.

The Fighting Irish rallied for a 47-40 double overtime win over the Tigers on Nov. 7. Clemson was without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and three defensive starters including linebacker James Skalski.

Notre Dame has dealt with injuries the past month to its talented offensive line. Both teams believe they’ll have all their key players available on Saturday.

